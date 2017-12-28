Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Double Rock: Dickies

12/28/2017

The Dickies squad rolled through and almost set D-Rock on fire. Here’s Tom Knox, Jake Hayes, Adrian Adrid, Zack Wallin, and Vincent Alvarez closes it out with some switch madness.

  • 11/30/2017

    Panda Patrol: Episode 3. Breaking Rad

    Panda Patrol: Episode 3. Breaking Rad
    Episode three of the Panda Patrol series has the newly enlisted Samarria Brevard jumping in the jeep to attack the streets, parks, demos and everything else in enjoi's path! These guys and girl know how to party!
  • 11/28/2017

    SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video

    SOTY 2017: &quot;Pro&#039;s Picks&quot; Video
    They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!
  • 11/21/2017

    Rough Cut: Jake Hayes' "Deathwish Part One" Part

    Rough Cut: Jake Hayes&#039; &quot;Deathwish Part One&quot; Part
    The pop is crispy, the style is smooth and he’s fresh off his promotion to professional status. Here’s a deeper dive into Jake's recent video part for Deathwish.
  • 11/21/2017

    Jake Hayes Pro Party Video

    Jake Hayes Pro Party Video
    Check out this edit from the surprise party at Garvanza skatepark with friends, family, tacos and a fat spliff.
  • 11/20/2017

    Jake Hayes Goes Pro

    Jake Hayes Goes Pro
    He survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.