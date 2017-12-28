Double Rock: Dickies
12/28/2017
The Dickies squad rolled through and almost set D-Rock on fire. Here’s Tom Knox, Jake Hayes, Adrian Adrid, Zack Wallin, and Vincent Alvarez closes it out with some switch madness.
-
11/30/2017
Panda Patrol: Episode 3. Breaking RadEpisode three of the Panda Patrol series has the newly enlisted Samarria Brevard jumping in the jeep to attack the streets, parks, demos and everything else in enjoi's path! These guys and girl know how to party!
-
11/28/2017
SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" VideoThey can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!
-
11/21/2017
Rough Cut: Jake Hayes' "Deathwish Part One" PartThe pop is crispy, the style is smooth and he’s fresh off his promotion to professional status. Here’s a deeper dive into Jake's recent video part for Deathwish.
-
11/21/2017
Jake Hayes Pro Party VideoCheck out this edit from the surprise party at Garvanza skatepark with friends, family, tacos and a fat spliff.
-
11/20/2017
Jake Hayes Goes ProHe survived KOTR, slayed the recent Deathwish Part One video and has more pop than a bloody kangaroo! Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! Check the photos here.