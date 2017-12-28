Wake Robins' "The Wheel of Sharp Weapons II" Video

The Ryan, Brian and Mark Video Forget about cereal and cartoons; Ryan Thompson, Brian Gonterman and Mark Roberts are here to get your Saturday stoke started. This whole vid is killer, but the last part is a mic dropper. BOOM!

Heavenly Little bit West Coast, little bit Third Coast, check this Income Taxes edit with the crew crushing the Lone Star State and bumpin' around the Big Apple. Homie vids rule.

Guru Khalsa’s “Birch” video The skating of Guru Khalsa is timeless and classic. Savor his new offering, brewed in the streets of Texas.

Wake Robins' "Wheel of Sharp Weapons" Video The latest from the mind and spirit of Guru Khalsa. Ripping skating, profound vibes. Enjoy...