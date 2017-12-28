Wake Robins' "The Wheel of Sharp Weapons II" Video
12/28/2017
Guru Khalsa + Birch skateboards = pure transcendental bliss. If you're tired of the mundane, join Birch on a metaphysical mission. These dudes are righteous (and they rip!).
Music by Prince Rama.
-
9/23/2017
The Ryan, Brian and Mark VideoForget about cereal and cartoons; Ryan Thompson, Brian Gonterman and Mark Roberts are here to get your Saturday stoke started. This whole vid is killer, but the last part is a mic dropper. BOOM!
-
8/22/2017
HeavenlyLittle bit West Coast, little bit Third Coast, check this Income Taxes edit with the crew crushing the Lone Star State and bumpin' around the Big Apple. Homie vids rule.
-
3/02/2017
Guru Khalsa’s “Birch” videoThe skating of Guru Khalsa is timeless and classic. Savor his new offering, brewed in the streets of Texas.
-
7/04/2016
Wake Robins' "Wheel of Sharp Weapons" VideoThe latest from the mind and spirit of Guru Khalsa. Ripping skating, profound vibes. Enjoy...
-
2/04/2016
No-Comply Skateshop’s “No 9” videoCheers to a great vid celebrating the 9th anniversary of one our favorite shops, in one of our favorite towns, Austin, Texas.