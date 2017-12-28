Thrasher Magazine

Wake Robins' "The Wheel of Sharp Weapons II" Video

12/28/2017

Guru Khalsa + Birch skateboards = pure transcendental bliss. If you're tired of the mundane, join Birch on a metaphysical mission. These dudes are righteous (and they rip!).

 

Music by Prince Rama.

