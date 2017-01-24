Double Rock: Welcome

Welcome's "Fetish" Video We’ve rolled out a few of the individual parts this week, but there’s much more for you to feast upon in the full-length. The 72 hour viewing period has ended.

Ryan Townley's "Fetish" Part Ryan attacks skateboarding with the level of power and pop that dreams are made of, whether he’s riding the walls, driving though kinks, or blasting over bars. Heavy part!

The Follow Up: Ryan Townley Ryan Townley has been absolutely slaying the OC filming for his Fetish part. Check out what he's got to say about shaped boards, social media and childhood heroes in this Follow Up interview.

Daniel Vargas' "Fetish" Part Daniel brings a wealth of rare tricks to the bowl-barging landscape, peppering them about with style and ease. Looks like a blast…