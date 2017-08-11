Thrasher Magazine

Egor Kaldikov's "Union Skateboards" Part

11/08/2017

Speedy tech lines, board-snapping sets and enough no-comply variations to make Barbee jealous, Russia's Egor Kaldikov blurs the lines and slays the streets. Skating rules the Earth.

 

Watch the full Union skateboards video here.

 

Music by Kedr Livanskiy

