Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Magnified: Taylor Kirby

11/08/2017

Not sure what to even write about this. Just watch it. Taylor, you are a SAVAGE!

  • 10/31/2017

    Magnified: Robert Pace

    Magnified: Robert Pace
    If the spot took out Cards, you know it's GNAR. Robert Pace goes backside on one of SF's unfriendliest rails. High five, tree.
  • 10/09/2017

    "Shep Dawgs 5" Trailer

    &quot;Shep Dawgs 5&quot; Trailer
    The Dawgs are back with another full-length barrage of stoke. Get your levels up because we’ll be premiering parts from the vid next month.
  • 9/29/2017

    Taylor Kirby on Bronson

    Taylor Kirby on Bronson
    Bronson Speed Co. welcomes Taylor Kirby to their team with these rad clips. Check it out.
  • 9/15/2017

    Indy's "Pedal to the Metal from DC to Boston" Video

    Indy&#039;s &quot;Pedal to the Metal from DC to Boston&quot; Video
    Indy’s nationwide tour climbs up the East Coast with a van carrying SOTYs Trujillo and Kremer, living legends Worrest, Baca, and Drehobl and young guns Taylor Kirby and AJ Zavala. 
  • 9/15/2017

    Indy's "Pedal to the Metal from DC to Boston" Article

    Indy&#039;s &quot;Pedal to the Metal from DC to Boston&quot; Article
    These guys hit an epic variety of terrain, from indoor bowls to abandoned high schools, and they even linked up with Tara Reid. Dig into the article for a deeper look.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.