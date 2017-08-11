Magnified: Taylor Kirby

Magnified: Robert Pace If the spot took out Cards, you know it's GNAR. Robert Pace goes backside on one of SF's unfriendliest rails. High five, tree.

"Shep Dawgs 5" Trailer The Dawgs are back with another full-length barrage of stoke. Get your levels up because we’ll be premiering parts from the vid next month.

Taylor Kirby on Bronson Bronson Speed Co. welcomes Taylor Kirby to their team with these rad clips. Check it out.

Indy's "Pedal to the Metal from DC to Boston" Video Indy’s nationwide tour climbs up the East Coast with a van carrying SOTYs Trujillo and Kremer, living legends Worrest, Baca, and Drehobl and young guns Taylor Kirby and AJ Zavala.