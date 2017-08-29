Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" Part

8/29/2017

Evan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.

  • 8/29/2017

    Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" Part

    Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" Part
    Evan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.
  • 8/29/2017

    Firing Line: Tiago Lemos

    Firing Line: Tiago Lemos
    Tiago never gets cheated on a push and always pops the daylight outta his tricks. Here’s a sweet line to whet your appetite for the upcoming DC Shoes Promo video. 
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.