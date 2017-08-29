Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" Part
Evan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.
Firing Line: Tiago LemosTiago never gets cheated on a push and always pops the daylight outta his tricks. Here’s a sweet line to whet your appetite for the upcoming DC Shoes Promo video.