Hall Of Meat: Chase Webb It’s an honorary status that no one really wants, but this is Chase’s third Hall of Meat this year. Congrats! (He’s also had a 1,000 sick makes as well.)

Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" Part Evan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.