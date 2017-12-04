Fatback: Element in Barcelona
4/12/2017
Element Euro trip gets the Fatback treatment. Might have to change it to Fatsnaps for this one. Pop!
-
3/27/2017
PHX AM 2017: VideoIt’s that time of year, when the young bucks descend upon the desert for Cowtown’s amateur extravaganza. The future is looking gnarly! Congrats to Jagger Eaton for claiming the top spot!
-
3/14/2017
Skate Rock Mexico: Feature ArticleThose Skate Rock videos were unreal! Even the dudes on the trip said that was some of the gnarliest skating they’ve seen. Here are photos and stories from one hell of a sick journey filled with music and mayhem. Ay, dios mio!
-
2/24/2017
Evan Smith's "Light - Sound - Brain" Part 2Part two, “Sound” depicts the creative inspiration that has influenced Evan.
-
2/23/2017
Double Rock: SpitfireThese were some of the heaviest sessions The Rock has ever experienced. Raney, Andy, Evan, Ishod, and Daan dismantle everything in front of four wheels. Brutality!
-
2/03/2017
Rough Cut: Evan Smith's "Spitfire" PartIt’s not possible for a single video part to totally illustrate the scope of Evan’s skill, so we enjoy these 'Rough Cut' edits even more. This unfiltered look into his footage helps you better appreciate the liquid nature of his skateboarding.