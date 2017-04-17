Thrasher Magazine

Firing Line: Antony Lopez

4/17/2017

The flip, the catch, the subtle chirp of urethane on the switch backside nosegrind revert, all add up to a flawless line. Antony Lopez brings that immaculate tech to the game.

