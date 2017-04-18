Thrasher Magazine

Classics: Jeff Grosso's "Label Kills" part

4/18/2017

In each of the past four decades, you could always find Grosso doing classic tricks on big terrain. Lizzie Armanto introduces a great edit from 2001.

