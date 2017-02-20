Firing Line: Fran Molina

Firing Line: Clive Dixon Clive delivers a quick and impressive 1-2-3 punch in a SoCal schoolyard.

Firing Line: Robbie Brockel The singing of a rail, the clacking of bricks and the beautiful sound of a 360 flip being caught. Big Ern's stoked on it and we bet you will be too.

Firing Line: Ron Whaley Under a canopy of trees, Ron glides through a sweet line. His footage is always worth its weight in gold. Happy birthday, Ron!

Firing Line: Ronnie Sandoval Ronnie treats himself to a proper reward after barnstorming a backyard bowl. Congrats on turning pro for Krooked!