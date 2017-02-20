Carlos Ribeiro's "Juice" Part
2/20/2017
Typically when somebody snaps their tricks we refer to it as pop, but that doesn’t even do Carlos justice. His tricks are more of an explosion, and the way he brings such high level technicality to the table makes it altogether mind-boggling. This part is incredible. Enjoy.
1/10/2017
Crupié Wheels' "Multicultural" VideoThe whole point of a wheel video is to make you wanna roll, and Crupié's Multicultural vid sure as hell does that. Check it out and then go skate some street with your crew. Yeah, it's that simple.
12/02/2015
SOTY 2015: Pro's PicksThousands and thousands of votes have been cast for SOTY, but what do the pros have to say? Who are the big dogs punching on their ballot?
11/25/2015
Epic Tricks: Carlos Ribeiro’s Switch BS 360Launching over a SoCal picnic table has long been a benchmark for POP. Carlos Ribeiro’s switch backside 360 ollie is just pure insanity.
11/03/2015
Carlos Ribeiro's "1947" PartWe knew Carlos was really good, but we don’t think anyone knew how hectic things were gonna get in this video part. Jaws were dropping the night of the LRG premiere. Now it’s your turn to get blown away…
11/02/2015
Firing Line: Carlos RibeiroHis part in the LRG vid is a revelation. Face melter supreme. This line is just a sample of what’s in store.