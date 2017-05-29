Firing Line: Franky Villani
5/29/2017
Franky cruises the smooth blacktop of a neighborhood school yard, capping it off with a classic 90s hammer.
-
5/29/2017
Firing Line: Franky VillaniFranky cruises the smooth blacktop of a neighborhood school yard, capping it off with a classic 90s hammer.
-
5/29/2017
New Balance's "NM345" VideoIntroducing the 345 by New Balance Numeric with Axel Cruysberghs, Marius Syvanen, Anthony Schultz, Marquise Henry and Tom Karangelov in Japan.
-
5/29/2017
New Balance x Lost Art Epic TRLost Art unveils a unique and vibrant iteration of New Balance’s Epic-TR silhouette.
-
5/29/2017
Rough Cut: New Balance Numeric's "Tinto de Verano" VideoYou’re gonna want to clear time from your schedule for this, because it’s 20 minutes of pure, unaltered ripping across the skateboarding dreamscape of Spain. Grab a sandwich and a bev, sit back and enjoy.
-
5/29/2017
New Balance Numeric's "Tinto de Verano" VideoFrom the heavenly spots to the all-star cast of skaters, this video might just have you booking a one-way ticket to Spain before the last trick. Enjoy...
-
5/29/2017
New Balance Numeric's "Divide and Conquer" ArticleHalf of the crew went North, while the other half headed South. It really doesn’t matter which direction you go in Spain, it’s all epicness.
-
5/29/2017
Skatepark Round-Up: New Balance NumericThe Numeric crew took their talents to the cozy concrete haven of Stanton, California, and tore that park a new one.
-
5/29/2017
New Balance's "Tinto De Verano" TeaserThe NB squad made the summer sojourn to one of the skateboarding world’s greatest treasures, España, and brought back this ripping edit. Premieres here this Friday.
-
5/29/2017
First Look: Arto SaariLiving legend Arto Saari, our 2001 SOTY, takes a thorough journey through the latest issue.
-
5/29/2017
Jack Curtin 212 Signature ColourwayJack Curtin takes to the streets of San Francisco to showcase his new signature colourway from New Balance.