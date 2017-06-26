Firing Line: Alexis Ramirez

Firing Line: Sascha Daley Speed. Check. Power. Check. Sascha makes this 3-piece look like a walk in the park.

Rough Cut: Alexis Ramirez's "DC Arrival" Part Alexis Ramirez came out swinging in his DC Shoes Arrival part. Check the Rough Cut to see the slams and battles that went into making the part. That back Smith is savage!

The Follow Up: Alexis Ramirez Find out how a lost passport helped Alexis Ramirez get his final clip in his DC Shoes Arrival part. Interview by the crusty crustacean himself, Wes Kremer.

Firing Line: Franky Villani Franky cruises the smooth blacktop of a neighborhood school yard, capping it off with a classic 90s hammer.