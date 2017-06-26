Firing Line: Alexis Ramirez
6/26/2017
There’s nothing quite like a proper line filmed at night, and Alexis makes exceptional use of a sweet spot.
6/12/2017
Firing Line: Sascha DaleySpeed. Check. Power. Check. Sascha makes this 3-piece look like a walk in the park.
6/07/2017
Rough Cut: Alexis Ramirez's "DC Arrival" PartAlexis Ramirez came out swinging in his DC Shoes Arrival part. Check the Rough Cut to see the slams and battles that went into making the part. That back Smith is savage!
6/07/2017
The Follow Up: Alexis RamirezFind out how a lost passport helped Alexis Ramirez get his final clip in his DC Shoes Arrival part. Interview by the crusty crustacean himself, Wes Kremer.
5/29/2017
Firing Line: Franky VillaniFranky cruises the smooth blacktop of a neighborhood school yard, capping it off with a classic 90s hammer.
5/26/2017
DC Shoes' "Arrival" VideoThe DC Shoes fleet has three new members and they’re all certified hitters. Watch and welcome John, Alexis, and Chase. These guys GO.