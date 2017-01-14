Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" Video
1/14/2017
Bailey, Roberto Aleman, Chris Cope and friends barnstorm Japan's best parks, ramps and DIY treasures with help from some ripping locals. Killer 'crete abounds!
1/14/2017
Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" PhotosFollow Señor Bailey and the boys through Japan with photos and thoughtful Haiku. Arigato.
1/12/2017
Burnout: A Little VertLegends, tykes and lurkers alike – who doesn't love an '80s sized vert ramp?
1/11/2017
Firing Line: Roberto AlemanRoberto Aleman lays down a tripler at a Spanish dream spot. You know that rollaway felt amazing.
12/29/2016
Hall of Meat: Roberto AlemanThis was looking golden for Roberto until he gets a last-second heart break (and back break).
11/29/2016
SOTY 2016: Pro's PicksWho are the big dogs picking for SOTY this year? Have a look...