Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Consolidated & Bassturd's "Japan Tour" Video

1/14/2017

Bailey, Roberto Aleman, Chris Cope and friends barnstorm Japan's best parks, ramps and DIY treasures with help from some ripping locals. Killer 'crete abounds!

© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.