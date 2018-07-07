Fixer Skateboards' "At the Grotto" Video
7/07/2018
The underground rises! Fixer is a small, skater-owned board company from Portland, OR. They stacked as many clips as they could in one weekend at The Grotto.
6/27/2017
The Fixer Skateboards PromoFixer skateboards is a small independent board brand out of Portland. The Fixer squad is Phil, Tim, Ryan and Miles; true freaks in the best possible sense of the term. For Northwest creative grit, the Fixer promo delivers hard.
8/26/2016
Blood Wizard's "Mash Up" SeriesBlood Wizard just dropped a new catalog including a look at their new mash up series featuring Gurney, Gregson, and Krahn.
4/18/2014
Five Sequences: April 18, 2014Garric Ray brings you this week's 'five' with Kevin Kowalski, Ben Krahn, Frank Shaw, Peter Watkins, and Ben Raybourn.
11/08/2013
Five Sequences: November 8, 2013Garric Ray brings you this week's 'five' with Brian Baca, Dane Brady, Cody Lockwood, Ben Krahn, and Willis Kimbel.
9/13/2013
Five Sequences: September 13, 2013Garric Ray brings you this week's 'five' with Ben Krahn, Frank Shaw, Willis Kimbel, Cody Lockwood, and David Gravette.