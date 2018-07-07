Thrasher Magazine

Fixer Skateboards' "At the Grotto" Video

7/07/2018

The underground rises! Fixer is a small, skater-owned board company from Portland, OR. They stacked as many clips as they could in one weekend at The Grotto.

