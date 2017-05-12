Ghost Stories Chapter 2: Zach Taverrite

Young Emericans B-Sides: Kader Sylla Some people battle tricks and some just figure them out like a Sunday-morning crossword puzzle. Kader falls into the latter category, hardly breaking a sweat while filming his Young Emericans part. Check his B-Sides edit and rest easy knowing the future is in good hands.

Volcom's "RV Rampage" Article The Volcom Wanderlodge video is straight-up gnar! Now check the RV article from the January '18 issue of the mag to see the snaps and hear the tales behind the triumphs. Human skate stoppers suck!

PARKOUR Montreal has a skate scene that’s booming right now. Between Dime and Peace park there’s a ton of things to skate out there and the talent to rip the spots to shreds. From the mind of Guillaume Thibault, run, jump, PARKOUR to see this video.

Panda Patrol: Episode 3. Breaking Rad Episode three of the Panda Patrol series has the newly enlisted Samarria Brevard jumping in the jeep to attack the streets, parks, demos and everything else in enjoi's path! These guys and girl know how to party!

SOTY 2017: THE FINALISTS Too many shredders? Glaring omissions? Looming conspiracies? All part of the SOTY experience! One thing’s for sure – the dudes on this list all kicked skateboarding’s ass in 2017. Read the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote who YOU think should get the little man in shorts. Congrats to all our contenders and everyone who ripped this year!

Magnified: Grant Taylor and Omar Hassan Barging doubles at a spot that’s barely wide enough for one, GT and Omar handle biz where few others would stand a chance while on Volcom's RV Rampage tour.

Louie Lopez Interview Louie's West End part was an absolute barn burner! Check the photos and read the words from the man himself. Hey, he's buddies with Keanu Reeves! He's worth listening to!

The Follow Up: Kader Sylla's Young Emericans Interview Atiba sits down with Kader and talks about juggling, sacking rails, Willy Santos and getting texts from Andrew Reynolds at school. This kid rules.

Hall Of Meat: Paolo Flores Paolo gets stuffed after she takes a harsh rollercoaster ride.