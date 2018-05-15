The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Video

The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Photos A warehouse packed with friends smiling, shouting and smashing boards. Check out some photos here.

Converse Cons' "Purple" Video The full-length project has found its way to the endangered-species list, but this video demonstrates why they are of the utmost importance. This is a masterpiece. Clear your schedule and dive in.

Converse Cons' "Purple" Premiere Photos Converse premiered their first full-length video, Purple, last night. For those of you who were not fortunate enough to catch the premiere, we had Mac Shafer cover the event with all of your favorite skaters.

Raney Beres in the UK Raney Beres got some clips with Slam City in London for their recent collab Antihero board. It rained most of the time, so the crew hit up some indoor spots.