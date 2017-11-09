Hall of Meat: Brendon Villanueva

Hall Of Meat: Chase Webb It’s an honorary status that no one really wants, but this is Chase’s third Hall of Meat this year. Congrats! (He’s also had 1,000 sick makes as well.)

Hall Of Meat: Daan Van Der Linden "You’ve got a better chance of getting hit by lightning than the rail snapping off." Daan gets Swiss Franked at the Geneva skatepark demo. Thrash N Burn is about to go richter. Stay Tuned.

Hall Of Meat: Jordan Maxham Jordan almost stomps this unique roll-away but catches a face smack instead.

Hall Of Meat: Hakeem Ducksworth Hakeem catches an unpleasant surprise with this unwanted grind.