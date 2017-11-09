Hall of Meat: Brendon Villanueva
9/11/2017
Brendon gets bumped and lumped in this savage slam. Damn...
8/30/2017
Hall Of Meat: Chase WebbIt’s an honorary status that no one really wants, but this is Chase’s third Hall of Meat this year. Congrats! (He’s also had 1,000 sick makes as well.)
8/25/2017
Hall Of Meat: Daan Van Der Linden"You’ve got a better chance of getting hit by lightning than the rail snapping off." Daan gets Swiss Franked at the Geneva skatepark demo. Thrash N Burn is about to go richter. Stay Tuned.
8/17/2017
Hall Of Meat: Jordan MaxhamJordan almost stomps this unique roll-away but catches a face smack instead.
8/09/2017
Hall Of Meat: Hakeem DucksworthHakeem catches an unpleasant surprise with this unwanted grind.
7/20/2017
Hall Of Meat: Nolan MiskellNolan misses a Smith and catches a full body-slap.