Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Hall of Meat: Jamie Foy

12/14/2017

Jamie has crushed some serious spots this year but sometimes the tables get turned.


  • 12/12/2017

    Jamie Foy's "The Flat Earth" Part

    Jamie Foy&#039;s &quot;The Flat Earth&quot; Part
    Our SOTY went ballistic in 2017, and you haven’t even seen the full extent til you watch this part. First T fs crook on El Toro? Check! But there’s an extra special bonus lurking after the credits...
  • 12/11/2017

    The Flat Earth Premiere Photos

    The Flat Earth Premiere Photos
    Friday night was the premiere of The Flat Earth, Ty Evan’s latest cinematic masterpiece. Check out some photos here.
  • 12/08/2017

    Meet the Flat Earthers

    Meet the Flat Earthers
    Foy, Pulizzi, Iqui, Webb, Lockwood and filmmaker Ty Evans discuss the ins and outs of one of this year’s most-anticipated videos.
  • 12/07/2017

    SOTY 2017: "Surprising Foy" Video

    SOTY 2017: &quot;Surprising Foy&quot; Video
    What’s better than Big Boy Foy? How about 15 Big Boy Foys?! The homies and the Phelper give our new SOTY the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats, Jamie!
  • 12/07/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Stephen Lawyer

    Hall Of Meat: Stephen Lawyer
    Stephen gets schooled and caned on this bank to bar spot.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.