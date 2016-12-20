Hall of Meat: Kobe Morris
12/20/2016
Kobe gets bounced around like a pinball in hell. This one is savage.
12/15/2016
Hall of Meat: George KeremoglouAfter a scary head bonk, George has some heart-breaking confusion but the squad is there to help him pull through.
12/08/2016
Hall Of Meat: Dylan WitkinDylan commits to a monster feeble and the rail commits to bucking him right off.
12/02/2016
Hall Of Meat: Jake CollinsJake tries to ride the snake and gets smoked.
11/23/2016
Hall Of Meat: Kyle WalkerHe’s known for his precision skills but even Kyle has a misfire now and then.
11/18/2016
Hall Of Meat: Mike GreenThis one is a heartbreaker. Not only because Mike almost landed it before the slam, but also the way he clings to his homie after getting annhilated.