Hall of Meat: Miika Adamov
10/26/2017
Miika's feet go out from under him and all that’s left is the total annihilation of his hip.
-
10/17/2017
Hall of Meat: Ben RaybournThis boardslide is low to get on but packs a fat drop as well. Ben catches a savage lower back adjustment.
-
10/04/2017
Hall Of Meat: Nick GordyNick goes to battle against this rail and it’s pretty clear who gets spanked.
-
9/28/2017
Hall Of Meat: Nolan JohnsonNolan was looking comfortable on these walls but the flatbottom can be an unforgiving place.
-
9/21/2017
Hall Of Meat: Kader SyllaThis triples line was looking good but that asphalt bank was looking haggard.
-
9/11/2017
Hall of Meat: Brendon VillanuevaBrendon gets bumped and lumped in this savage slam. Damn...