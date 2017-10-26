Hall of Meat: Miika Adamov

Hall of Meat: Ben Raybourn This boardslide is low to get on but packs a fat drop as well. Ben catches a savage lower back adjustment.

Hall Of Meat: Nick Gordy Nick goes to battle against this rail and it’s pretty clear who gets spanked.

Hall Of Meat: Nolan Johnson Nolan was looking comfortable on these walls but the flatbottom can be an unforgiving place.

Hall Of Meat: Kader Sylla This triples line was looking good but that asphalt bank was looking haggard.