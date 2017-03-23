Hall of Meat: Zion Wright

Burnout: Sydney Sunday Unlike in the USA, downtown is still a go on the Lord's day Down Under. Pilz, Louie, Chima, Ishod, Na-kel and the boys take full advantage. Amen!

Burnout: Just There The SOTY Down Unda crew hits the downtown Sydney streets, ending with an epic sesh/dance party at good ol' Martin Place.

Hall of Meat: Brendan Keaveny This kink was tough to tame and Brendan gets smacked around.

Burnout: Pinch vs Wedge The SOTY Down Unda crew fires it up, only to get stymied by a human skatestopper. Ishod skids big and Kwalks snags the cover.