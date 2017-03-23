Hall of Meat: Zion Wright
Zion’s face shows more disappointment than pain. But either way, this one hurt.
Burnout: Sydney SundayUnlike in the USA, downtown is still a go on the Lord's day Down Under. Pilz, Louie, Chima, Ishod, Na-kel and the boys take full advantage. Amen!
Burnout: Just ThereThe SOTY Down Unda crew hits the downtown Sydney streets, ending with an epic sesh/dance party at good ol' Martin Place.
Hall of Meat: Brendan KeavenyThis kink was tough to tame and Brendan gets smacked around.
Burnout: Pinch vs WedgeThe SOTY Down Unda crew fires it up, only to get stymied by a human skatestopper. Ishod skids big and Kwalks snags the cover.
Hall Of Meat: Ducky KovacsDucky gets goosed on this gnarly kickflip back lip attempt.