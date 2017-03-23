Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

GX1000: Adrenaline Junkie

3/23/2017

In most places, landing your trick means a victory lap, with a high-five or hug from the bros. But not always in San Francisco. Putting four wheels down is just the first step. What comes next is the main event. It’s all about the hills…

  • 3/23/2017

    GX1000: Adrenaline Junkie

    GX1000: Adrenaline Junkie
    In most places, landing your trick means a victory lap, with a high-five or hug from the bros. But not always in San Francisco. Putting four wheels down is just the first step. What comes next is the main event. It’s all about the hills…
  • 3/23/2017

    Buy The GX1000 Video

    Buy The GX1000 Video
    The viewing period for the GX vid is over, but you can buy the video and collab gear right here… while supplies last. There’s less than 150 copies of the vid left, so act fast!
  • 3/23/2017

    Habitat x GX1000

    Habitat x GX1000
    Habitat and GX1000 collaboration decks are available now at your local shop.
  • 3/23/2017

    GX1000 New York Premiere Photos

    GX1000 New York Premiere Photos
    Another epic premiere for “The GX1000 Video” at the Sunshine Cinema in NYC. Good homies, good time and a lot of beers. Thanks New York for all the support.
  • 3/23/2017

    GX1000 Premiere Photos

    GX1000 Premiere Photos
    The world premiere of “The GX1000 Video” went off last night at The Chapel in San Francisco. Call us biased, but it’s one of the best videos you’ll ever see. Nothing but raw Skate and Destroy street shredding. Thank you to everyone that made it out for the celebration. 
  • 3/23/2017

    FTC's "Pier 7" Premiere

    FTC's "Pier 7" Premiere
    On the fabled docks of the San Francisco Bay, Pier 7 defined a generation of street skating. FTC made a video about those good times and held a premiere at The Independent last night. 
  • 3/23/2017

    Jake Johnson: The GX Interview

    Jake Johnson: The GX Interview
    Jake is as fascinating off the board as he is on it. This interview digs even deeper into his mind than ever before. Enjoy the read...
  • 3/23/2017

    GX1000: Taiwan

    GX1000: Taiwan
    It ain’t just about what you do, it’s how you get there. The Concrete Jungle is calling your name. Grab a board and Go.
  • 3/23/2017

    GX1000: Japan

    GX1000: Japan
    The country is stocked with spots, but the clips don't always come easy. Japanese security forces specialize in some of the best kickouts you’ll ever witness. 
  • 3/23/2017

    GX1000: Chile

    GX1000: Chile
    The crew heads to the Southern Hemisphere with Chilean ambassador Danny Fuenzalida. This edit is so ill you might just call in sick for the next two weeks.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.