GX1000: Adrenaline Junkie In most places, landing your trick means a victory lap, with a high-five or hug from the bros. But not always in San Francisco. Putting four wheels down is just the first step. What comes next is the main event. It’s all about the hills…

Buy The GX1000 Video The viewing period for the GX vid is over, but you can buy the video and collab gear right here… while supplies last. There’s less than 150 copies of the vid left, so act fast!

Habitat x GX1000 Habitat and GX1000 collaboration decks are available now at your local shop.

GX1000 New York Premiere Photos Another epic premiere for “The GX1000 Video” at the Sunshine Cinema in NYC. Good homies, good time and a lot of beers. Thanks New York for all the support.

GX1000 Premiere Photos The world premiere of “The GX1000 Video” went off last night at The Chapel in San Francisco. Call us biased, but it’s one of the best videos you’ll ever see. Nothing but raw Skate and Destroy street shredding. Thank you to everyone that made it out for the celebration.

FTC's "Pier 7" Premiere On the fabled docks of the San Francisco Bay, Pier 7 defined a generation of street skating. FTC made a video about those good times and held a premiere at The Independent last night.

Jake Johnson: The GX Interview Jake is as fascinating off the board as he is on it. This interview digs even deeper into his mind than ever before. Enjoy the read...

GX1000: Taiwan It ain’t just about what you do, it’s how you get there. The Concrete Jungle is calling your name. Grab a board and Go.

GX1000: Japan The country is stocked with spots, but the clips don't always come easy. Japanese security forces specialize in some of the best kickouts you’ll ever witness.