Halloween Hellride 6 Video
10/30/2017
We mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.
10/25/2017
Sk8rat's "El Rata" VideoThere may be nothing lower than a rat, but at least when you're on the bottom there's only one way to go. These rats are definitely on the rise. El Rata por vida!
10/24/2017
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn in Germany And PragueThe amount of footage accumulated on this trip is downright prolific. From underpasses to vert ramps to Stalin Square, it just don’t stop.
10/24/2017
Zion Wright Thrash and Burn InterviewZion opens up about the porno-plastered van, snapping the nose and deck of his board in the same slam and skating with angels. Thrash N Burn is heavenly.
10/17/2017
Charred Remains: Thrash and Burn Stuttgart DemoNot the biggest spot but the crew came in hot. Thrash N Burn hit Stuttgart and the park felt the spark!
10/14/2017
Shawn Hale's "Saturdays" PartShawn is an ATV beast, mowing down ditches, rails, Hubbas and whatever you throw in front of him. This part has it all. Dive in.