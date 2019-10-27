Schmitty's "Happy 50th Birthday" Video
Behind the lens or on the coping, Greg "Schmitty" Smith gives it his all – a skateboarding lifer powered by PMA. Nobody reps the mag better. Happy half-century, Schmitty!
Jake Phelps Lifetime RetrospectiveJake led one of the most extraordinary lives of all time. There’s no way to fully document his legend but we did our best. Based on the June 2019 memorial mag (and expanded here), this massive feature has 50 years’ worth of Jake photos as well as testimonials from his closest friends. It’s almost impossible to absorb all of this content in one sitting and it’s meant to be sampled in various stages. His story will live forever and his spirit continues in everyone who loves to roll. We love you, Jake!
Tired Skateboards: Tired and DestroyedLoosen your belt, lower your standards, and enjoy volume 4 of the Tired saga.
SOTY Party 2018 PhotosEvery December we gather in SF to ordain the newly minted SOTY. This year’s party might’ve just been the best celebration to date. Congrats, TYSHAWN!
510 Anniversary Ramp Jam Photos510 Skateshop celebrated their 20 year anniversary with a ramp jam. Check out some photos here.
SOTY 2017 Party PhotosFriday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.