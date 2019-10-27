Schmitty's "Happy 50th Birthday" Video

Jake led one of the most extraordinary lives of all time. There’s no way to fully document his legend but we did our best. Based on the June 2019 memorial mag (and expanded here), this massive feature has 50 years’ worth of Jake photos as well as testimonials from his closest friends. It’s almost impossible to absorb all of this content in one sitting and it’s meant to be sampled in various stages. His story will live forever and his spirit continues in everyone who loves to roll. We love you, Jake!