Schmitty's "Happy 50th Birthday" Video

10/27/2019

Behind the lens or on the coping, Greg "Schmitty" Smith gives it his all – a skateboarding lifer powered by PMA. Nobody reps the mag better. Happy half-century, Schmitty!

