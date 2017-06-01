Hélas' "Ninja Tortures" Video

Hélas' "Ninja Tortures" Video
1/06/2017
The crew goes to battle amidst the maze of marble and smog-cloaked streets in Shanghai. Things are about to get real tech. Cowabunga, dude!
