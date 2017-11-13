Thrasher Magazine

Panda Patrol: Episode 2. Jackson Pilz

11/13/2017

KOTR MVP Jackson Pilz grabs the reigns of episode two, leading the Panda troops into battle, annihilating everything and leaving nothing but ashes in his wake. Pilz is the real deal!

