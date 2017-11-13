Hall of Meat: Zion Wright
11/13/2017
Zion gets pinched and punched on this tall attempt.
11/09/2017
Hall Of Meat: Yuto HorigomeThis rail has been beaten and battered over the years but sometimes it bites back.
11/07/2017
Zion Wright's Greatest HitsUsually it takes a while to rack up a “Greatest Hits” collection, but Zion ain’t your typical skater. Here’s a ridiculously gnarly edit celebrating his promotion to the ranks of PRO skateboarding for REAL. Congrats, Zion!
11/07/2017
Zion is Pro!Zion is pro for REAL! Check out his first pro boards, greatest hits edit, photos from the surprise, past video parts, and more...
10/30/2017
Halloween Hellride 6 VideoWe mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.
10/30/2017
Halloween Hellride 2017 PhotosDiamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. Check out some photos here.