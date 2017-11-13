Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Hall of Meat: Zion Wright

11/13/2017

Zion gets pinched and punched on this tall attempt.

  • 11/09/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Yuto Horigome

    Hall Of Meat: Yuto Horigome
    This rail has been beaten and battered over the years but sometimes it bites back.
  • 11/07/2017

    Zion Wright's Greatest Hits

    Zion Wright&#039;s Greatest Hits
    Usually it takes a while to rack up a “Greatest Hits” collection, but Zion ain’t your typical skater. Here’s a ridiculously gnarly edit celebrating his promotion to the ranks of PRO skateboarding for REAL. Congrats, Zion!
  • 11/07/2017

    Zion is Pro!

    Zion is Pro!
    Zion is pro for REAL! Check out his first pro boards, greatest hits edit, photos from the surprise, past video parts, and more...
  • 10/30/2017

    Halloween Hellride 6 Video

    Halloween Hellride 6 Video
    We mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.
  • 10/30/2017

    Halloween Hellride 2017 Photos

    Halloween Hellride 2017 Photos
    Diamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. Check out some photos here.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.