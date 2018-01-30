Thrasher Magazine

Jake Anderson for FORMER

1/30/2018

Fresh off his part in the Skate Mental vid, newly minted PRO Jake Anderson delivers two more minutes of ripping footage.

    Jake Anderson Interview

    Skateboarding roars through his veins, but Jake's also an interesting and funny human being. This interview covers a wide variety of topics including Jäger, Tiki Boy, and the “bubbler” trick.
  • 1/19/2018

    Skate Mental's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 1" Video

    Dan Plunkett and Jake Anderson dig into a deep-tissue face scramble in Volume 1 from Skate Mental.
  • 9/06/2017

    Austyn and Jake in Mexico

    Austyn Gillette and Jake Anderson get a few rad clips in Mexico for FORMER. Check it out.
  • 4/20/2017

    Bru-Ray: ATL and Across

    A good couple days in ATL with Tom, GT, Brock, Pat and crew before Plunkett and I powered it back out west with stops in Birmingham, El Paso and a little session at the Anderson’s residence. –P-Stone
  • 4/04/2017

    FORMER Welcomes Jake Anderson

    Jake Anderson joins the FORMER team and comes through with some rad clips. Check it out.
