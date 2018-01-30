Jake Anderson for FORMER
Fresh off his part in the Skate Mental vid, newly minted PRO Jake Anderson delivers two more minutes of ripping footage.
Jake Anderson InterviewSkateboarding roars through his veins, but Jake's also an interesting and funny human being. This interview covers a wide variety of topics including Jäger, Tiki Boy, and the “bubbler” trick.
Skate Mental's "Aunt Tammy Vol. 1" VideoDan Plunkett and Jake Anderson dig into a deep-tissue face scramble in Volume 1 from Skate Mental.
Austyn and Jake in MexicoAustyn Gillette and Jake Anderson get a few rad clips in Mexico for FORMER. Check it out.
Bru-Ray: ATL and AcrossA good couple days in ATL with Tom, GT, Brock, Pat and crew before Plunkett and I powered it back out west with stops in Birmingham, El Paso and a little session at the Anderson’s residence. –P-Stone
FORMER Welcomes Jake AndersonJake Anderson joins the FORMER team and comes through with some rad clips. Check it out.