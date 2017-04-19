Thrasher Magazine

Johan Stuckey's "WKND" Part

4/19/2017

Johan takes his lanky, bespectacled, newly-minted professional frame to the streets, smashing into walls, jumping onto tall bars, and accepting a few guest appearances from his WKND friends. Enjoy...

  • 4/04/2017

    Johan Stuckey's Pro Commercial

    Johan Stuckey&#039;s Pro Commercial
    Check out this commercial from WKND for Johnan Stuckey's first pro board and order yours here.
  • 3/18/2017

    WKND's "The Roast of Johan" Video

    WKND&#039;s &quot;The Roast of Johan&quot; Video
    This should be a requirement before everyone turns pro: your closest friends gather around and roast you to the core. Johan survived the fire and now his name is on a board. Congrats, dude!
  • 1/23/2017

    Hyperion Distribution Video

    Hyperion Distribution Video
    Hyperion Distribution launches with a bang. Check out this rad video featuring riders from their brands WKND, Pass~Port and Butter Goods.
  • 11/22/2016

    SKATELINE: 11.22.2016

    SKATELINE: 11.22.2016
    WKND's "Who's To Say" video,  Lakai's "Hello Kitty" commercial, Cody Mac and more in today's episode of Skateline.
  • 11/18/2016

    The Follow Up: Austyn Gillette and Taylor Caruso

    The Follow Up: Austyn Gillette and Taylor Caruso
    Grant Yansura sat down with the first-part/last-part duo, Taylor Caruso and Austyn Gillette, to talk about food blogging, celebrity sightings and filming for the vid. 
