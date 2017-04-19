Magnified: Lizzie Armanto
4/19/2017
With its big walls and unforgiving terrain, Washington Street can be a harsh dragon’s lair. Lizzie slays a fearless make in the corner pocket.
4/18/2017
Classics: Jeff Grosso's "Label Kills" partIn each of the past four decades, you could always find Grosso doing classic tricks on big terrain. Lizzie Armanto introduces a great edit from 2001.
3/22/2017
Magnified: Ishod WairAfter the local barney hams up a few bails, Ishod steps in to handle business. Smooth like butter, baby!
3/16/2017
Lizzie's Pro! VideoA casual backyard vert session turns into the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats Lizzie!
3/16/2017
Burnout: Lizzie's Pro!Teammates, legends and bros converge at the local ramp to surprise Lizzie Armanto with her spankin' new Thrasher cover and first Birdhouse pro model. How sweet it is!
3/16/2017
Magnified: Dave MullIt’s a Mull brothers situation, so you know things are about to get weird. Dave goes full Tarzan, swinging from trees, before descending into a ditch.