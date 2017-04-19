Magnified: Lizzie Armanto

Classics: Jeff Grosso's "Label Kills" part In each of the past four decades, you could always find Grosso doing classic tricks on big terrain. Lizzie Armanto introduces a great edit from 2001.

Magnified: Ishod Wair After the local barney hams up a few bails, Ishod steps in to handle business. Smooth like butter, baby!

Lizzie's Pro! Video A casual backyard vert session turns into the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats Lizzie!

Burnout: Lizzie's Pro! Teammates, legends and bros converge at the local ramp to surprise Lizzie Armanto with her spankin' new Thrasher cover and first Birdhouse pro model. How sweet it is!