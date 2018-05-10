King Of The Road Season 3: MVP Evan Smith (2018)
10/05/2018
Above and beyond doesn't even begin to describe the cosmic KOTR voyage Evan Smith embarked on. Watch his sickest moves and wildest moments now!
10/04/2018
First Look: Evan Smith and Madars ApseKOTR Champs Evan Smith (Cover boy to boot!) and Madars Apse crack open the November 2018 issue and dig into all the King of the Road awesomeness contained within. The stoke is real.
10/04/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Mystery Guest MVP – Jamie Foy (2018)When the SOTY jumps in your van, get ready to see some amazing sh-t!. Well done, Jamie!
10/03/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Highest, Longest, Most Awards (2018)Watch all the prize-winning moves out of the infamous KOTR book. Triple-set grind to body varial beats handrail rock fakie?! Discuss among yourselves.
10/02/2018
Element’s “Peace” Video PremiereWith some help from an insanely talented skate team, Jon Miner nailed it again! This may be the best video offering Element has dropped to date. Check out some photos from the premiere last Friday night at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood and then get yourself a copy of this vid ASAP!
9/19/2018
Dime Glory Challenge 2018 PhotosEmbark on this photographic journey through the most insanely sane skateboarding event on Planet Earth.