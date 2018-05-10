King Of The Road Season 3: MVP Evan Smith (2018)

First Look: Evan Smith and Madars Apse KOTR Champs Evan Smith (Cover boy to boot!) and Madars Apse crack open the November 2018 issue and dig into all the King of the Road awesomeness contained within. The stoke is real.

King of the Road Season 3: Highest, Longest, Most Awards (2018) Watch all the prize-winning moves out of the infamous KOTR book. Triple-set grind to body varial beats handrail rock fakie?! Discuss among yourselves.

Element’s “Peace” Video Premiere With some help from an insanely talented skate team, Jon Miner nailed it again! This may be the best video offering Element has dropped to date. Check out some photos from the premiere last Friday night at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood and then get yourself a copy of this vid ASAP!