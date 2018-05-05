Dylan Bunnell's "Lite Death" Video

Rough Cut: Michael Pulizzi's "Thaw and Order" Part Style is king, but when you blend that artistry with incredible skill you end up with somebody like Michael Pulizzi. It doesn’t get much better than this...

"HDeepfried" Video There’s some footy from Southern California, but this vid is mostly a celebration of the concrete playground we call San Francisco. This is one of the best things you’ll watch all year.

Hell of a Paradise 2018 Video In honor of Mark G and the historic Y-Ramp contest of yesteryear, we teamed up with adidas to bring the contest back to the beach. The channel claimed a few bodies, Pabich took home the top spot, and the G-Man brought down the house.

Masher: VI Washington Street Gregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.