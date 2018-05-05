Dylan Bunnell's "Lite Death" Video
5/05/2018
Sean Blueitt sparks it, a thousand homies get some (including Raybourn, Pulizzi and The Muscle) and John Worthington burns the house to the ground. If you had any concerns about the future of pool skating, backyard vert or just raw shredding in general, hit play and rest easy. Tokyo 2020? More like out your door right now. Get some.
-
5/03/2018
Rough Cut: Michael Pulizzi's "Thaw and Order" PartStyle is king, but when you blend that artistry with incredible skill you end up with somebody like Michael Pulizzi. It doesn’t get much better than this...
-
4/28/2018
"HDeepfried" VideoThere’s some footy from Southern California, but this vid is mostly a celebration of the concrete playground we call San Francisco. This is one of the best things you’ll watch all year.
-
4/24/2018
Hell of a Paradise 2018 VideoIn honor of Mark G and the historic Y-Ramp contest of yesteryear, we teamed up with adidas to bring the contest back to the beach. The channel claimed a few bodies, Pabich took home the top spot, and the G-Man brought down the house.
-
4/23/2018
Masher: VI Washington StreetGregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.
-
4/23/2018
"Masher: VI Washington Street" Premiere PhotosChris Gregson logged some hours under the bridge with a crew of heavy hitters to put together a new edit, and what better place to have a premiere than where the shredding actually took place?