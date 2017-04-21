Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Teaser

4/21/2017

Fresh off her elevation to the pro ranks, Lizzie delivers one hell of a video part. It premieres here on Monday.

  • 4/19/2017

    Magnified: Lizzie Armanto

    Magnified: Lizzie Armanto
    With its big walls and unforgiving terrain, Washington Street can be a harsh dragon’s lair. Lizzie slays a fearless make in the corner pocket.
  • 4/18/2017

    Classics: Jeff Grosso's "Label Kills" part

    Classics: Jeff Grosso&#039;s &quot;Label Kills&quot; part
    In each of the past four decades, you could always find Grosso doing classic tricks on big terrain. Lizzie Armanto introduces a great edit from 2001.
  • 3/16/2017

    Lizzie's Pro! Video

    Lizzie&#039;s Pro! Video
    A casual backyard vert session turns into the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats Lizzie!
  • 3/16/2017

    Burnout: Lizzie's Pro!

    Burnout: Lizzie&#039;s Pro!
    Teammates, legends and bros converge at the local ramp to surprise Lizzie Armanto with her spankin' new Thrasher cover and first Birdhouse pro model. How sweet it is!
  • 1/12/2017

    Burnout: A Little Vert

    Burnout: A Little Vert
    Legends, tykes and lurkers alike – who doesn't love an '80s sized vert ramp?
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.