Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Teaser

Magnified: Lizzie Armanto With its big walls and unforgiving terrain, Washington Street can be a harsh dragon’s lair. Lizzie slays a fearless make in the corner pocket.

Classics: Jeff Grosso's "Label Kills" part In each of the past four decades, you could always find Grosso doing classic tricks on big terrain. Lizzie Armanto introduces a great edit from 2001.

Lizzie's Pro! Video A casual backyard vert session turns into the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats Lizzie!

Burnout: Lizzie's Pro! Teammates, legends and bros converge at the local ramp to surprise Lizzie Armanto with her spankin' new Thrasher cover and first Birdhouse pro model. How sweet it is!