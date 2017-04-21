Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Teaser
4/21/2017
Fresh off her elevation to the pro ranks, Lizzie delivers one hell of a video part. It premieres here on Monday.
4/19/2017
Magnified: Lizzie ArmantoWith its big walls and unforgiving terrain, Washington Street can be a harsh dragon’s lair. Lizzie slays a fearless make in the corner pocket.
4/18/2017
Classics: Jeff Grosso's "Label Kills" partIn each of the past four decades, you could always find Grosso doing classic tricks on big terrain. Lizzie Armanto introduces a great edit from 2001.
3/16/2017
Lizzie's Pro! VideoA casual backyard vert session turns into the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats Lizzie!
3/16/2017
Burnout: Lizzie's Pro!Teammates, legends and bros converge at the local ramp to surprise Lizzie Armanto with her spankin' new Thrasher cover and first Birdhouse pro model. How sweet it is!
1/12/2017
Burnout: A Little VertLegends, tykes and lurkers alike – who doesn't love an '80s sized vert ramp?