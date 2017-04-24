Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part
Lizzie sets the skateboarding world ablaze, crushing coping, taking flight, and even flipping herself upside down. HEAVY part!
-
Lizzie Armanto InterviewLizzie holds nothing back in this in-depth interview and talks about the highs, lows and in-betweens of her journey to being a pro.
-
Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" TeaserFresh off her elevation to the pro ranks, Lizzie delivers one hell of a video part. It premieres here on Monday.
-
Magnified: Lizzie ArmantoWith its big walls and unforgiving terrain, Washington Street can be a harsh dragon’s lair. Lizzie slays a fearless make in the corner pocket.
-
Classics: Jeff Grosso's "Label Kills" partIn each of the past four decades, you could always find Grosso doing classic tricks on big terrain. Lizzie Armanto introduces a great edit from 2001.
-
Lizzie's Pro! VideoA casual backyard vert session turns into the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats Lizzie!