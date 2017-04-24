Thrasher Magazine

Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part

4/24/2017

Lizzie sets the skateboarding world ablaze, crushing coping, taking flight, and even flipping herself upside down. HEAVY part!

  • 4/24/2017

    Lizzie Armanto Interview

    Lizzie holds nothing back in this in-depth interview and talks about the highs, lows and in-betweens of her journey to being a pro.
  • 4/21/2017

    Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Teaser

    Fresh off her elevation to the pro ranks, Lizzie delivers one hell of a video part. It premieres here on Monday. 
  • 4/19/2017

    Magnified: Lizzie Armanto

    With its big walls and unforgiving terrain, Washington Street can be a harsh dragon’s lair. Lizzie slays a fearless make in the corner pocket.
  • 4/18/2017

    Classics: Jeff Grosso's "Label Kills" part

    In each of the past four decades, you could always find Grosso doing classic tricks on big terrain. Lizzie Armanto introduces a great edit from 2001.
  • 3/16/2017

    Lizzie's Pro! Video

    A casual backyard vert session turns into the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats Lizzie!
