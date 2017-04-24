Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part

Lizzie Armanto Interview Lizzie holds nothing back in this in-depth interview and talks about the highs, lows and in-betweens of her journey to being a pro.

Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Teaser Fresh off her elevation to the pro ranks, Lizzie delivers one hell of a video part. It premieres here on Monday.

Magnified: Lizzie Armanto With its big walls and unforgiving terrain, Washington Street can be a harsh dragon’s lair. Lizzie slays a fearless make in the corner pocket.

Classics: Jeff Grosso's "Label Kills" part In each of the past four decades, you could always find Grosso doing classic tricks on big terrain. Lizzie Armanto introduces a great edit from 2001.