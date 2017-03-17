Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" Part
For most of us, skateboarding is a Rubik’s cube, but Louie unlocks the cheat codes and does the unimaginable with ease and total control. Time to appreciate the master at work.
Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" TeaserLouie’s not just good, he’s one of the best. His new Spitfire part premieres here on Friday and it’s incredible.
Firing Line: Louie LopezWith his eye on traffic, Louie laces a strong line through the streets of Southern California. It shouldn’t look this easy, but the man is on another level.