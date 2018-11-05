Lovesick's "These Blues" Video
5/11/2018
The whole team gets a little love, but this is definitely Logan Taylor’s time to shine. Welcome to Lovesick, LT! Looks like unique spot selections and a creative eye runs in the family. Grind a dumpster off a roof!
12/28/2017
Double Rock: DickiesThe Dickies squad rolled through and almost set D-Rock on fire. Here’s Tom Knox, Jake Hayes, Adrian Adrid, Zack Wallin, and Vincent Alvarez closes it out with some switch madness.
9/14/2017
Double Rock: LøvesickThey were only in town for a minute but the Løvesick crew made the most of it by bringing their feel-good flow through the park.
8/12/2017
The Lovesick PromoLovesick has a ripping team and a unique vibe. Video art and skate stoke combine in this beautiful, creative edit.
6/14/2017
Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere PhotosLongtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.
5/10/2017
{Løve•sick} Teaser #2The guys at Lovesick skateboards have been putting in work and taking some hits for their new video.