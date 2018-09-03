Magnfied: Samarria Brevard

Magnified: Nyjah Huston Snapping a fakie ollie into something this big is bonafide danger, so we rewarded Nyjah’s valor with an appearance on the cover.

Magnified: Kevin Kowalski Kevin finds himself in a tight squeeze and manages to escape unscathed. Incredible...

Panda Patrol: Episode 4. Blue Turner Blue brings the heat in Episode 4, infusing his signature style into each perfectly selected trick and spot. That wallie to dumpster Smith was too good. Enjoi!

Magnified: Tom Karangelov Always on the hunt for special spots, Tom K encountered this pole and chain combo that he couldn’t pass up.