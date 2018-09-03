Magnfied: Samarria Brevard
3/09/2018
Samarria takes flight over a big double set under protective care of the legendary Bob Ross.
3/01/2018
Magnified: Nyjah HustonSnapping a fakie ollie into something this big is bonafide danger, so we rewarded Nyjah’s valor with an appearance on the cover.
2/27/2018
Magnified: Kevin KowalskiKevin finds himself in a tight squeeze and manages to escape unscathed. Incredible...
2/12/2018
Panda Patrol: Episode 4. Blue TurnerBlue brings the heat in Episode 4, infusing his signature style into each perfectly selected trick and spot. That wallie to dumpster Smith was too good. Enjoi!
2/05/2018
Magnified: Tom KarangelovAlways on the hunt for special spots, Tom K encountered this pole and chain combo that he couldn’t pass up.
12/13/2017
Magnified: Tom SchaarSchaar skies a fakie flip in the concrete depths of Pizzey Park. His Lifeproof part premieres on Monday.