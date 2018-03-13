Hall of Meat: Nora Vasconcellos

Girls Combi Pool Classic Photos The seventh annual Girls Combi Pool Classic was back and this time the size of the checks were equivalent to the size of the bowl—huge! Congrats to Nicole Hause for taking home first place and $28,000!

Hall of Meat: Daniel Khamov This wild move was just oozing with risk and then Daniel gets splattered.

Hall Of Meat: Nicole Hause It looks like Nicole sleepwalks after a heinous head bonk, but she actually just got the wind knocked out of her.

Hall of Meat: Alex Williams Alex fully commits and is rewarded with a leg-stretching, ball-slapping beatdown.