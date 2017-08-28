Thrasher Magazine

Magnified: Daan Van Der Linden

8/28/2017

So, like, you snap it, heel down crush and go over while the board goes under. This is the recipe for the Kilty McBag heel. Not quite pineapple upside-down cake but tasty nonetheless. Oh yeah, DVL does this stunt switch. C’mon, Tom! —Jake Phelps

