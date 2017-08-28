Magnified: Daan Van Der Linden So, like, you snap it, heel down crush and go over while the board goes under. This is the recipe for the Kilty McBag heel. Not quite pineapple upside-down cake but tasty nonetheless. Oh yeah, DVL does this stunt switch. C’mon, Tom! —Jake Phelps

Hall Of Meat: Daan Van Der Linden "You’ve got a better chance of getting hit by lightning than the rail snapping off." Daan gets Swiss Franked at the Geneva skatepark demo. Thrash N Burn is about to go richter. Stay Tuned.

Magnified: Kyle Walker Even as he unlocks this monster kickflip, Kyle oozes style.