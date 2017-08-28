Magnified: Daan Van Der Linden
8/28/2017
So, like, you snap it, heel down crush and go over while the board goes under. This is the recipe for the Kilty McBag heel. Not quite pineapple upside-down cake but tasty nonetheless. Oh yeah, DVL does this stunt switch. C’mon, Tom! —Jake Phelps
8/28/2017
8/28/2017
Hall Of Meat: Daan Van Der Linden"You’ve got a better chance of getting hit by lightning than the rail snapping off." Daan gets Swiss Franked at the Geneva skatepark demo. Thrash N Burn is about to go richter. Stay Tuned.
8/28/2017
Magnified: Kyle WalkerEven as he unlocks this monster kickflip, Kyle oozes style.
8/28/2017
Firing Line: Louie LopezThis buttery line could have kept going but Louie runs out of ground to roll on.