Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Magnified: Ishod Wair

3/22/2017

After the local barney hams up a few bails, Ishod steps in to handle business. Smooth like butter, baby!

  • 3/20/2017

    Burnout: Just There

    Burnout: Just There
    The SOTY Down Unda crew hits the downtown Sydney streets, ending with an epic sesh/dance party at good ol' Martin Place.
  • 3/16/2017

    Magnified: Dave Mull

    Magnified: Dave Mull
    It’s a Mull brothers situation, so you know things are about to get weird. Dave goes full Tarzan, swinging from trees, before descending into a ditch.
  • 3/13/2017

    Nike SB's "Loud Pack" Video

    Nike SB&#039;s &quot;Loud Pack&quot; Video
    GT, Ishod, and CK1, three of the best to ever do it, tackle the concrete swells of Montana and Idaho. It really doesn’t get any better than this. Enjoy...
  • 3/13/2017

    Burnout: Pinch vs Wedge

    Burnout: Pinch vs Wedge
    The SOTY Down Unda crew fires it up, only to get stymied by a human skatestopper. Ishod skids big and Kwalks snags the cover.
  • 2/23/2017

    Double Rock: Spitfire

    Double Rock: Spitfire
    These were some of the heaviest sessions The Rock has ever experienced. Raney, Andy, Evan, Ishod, and Daan dismantle everything in front of four wheels. Brutality!
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.