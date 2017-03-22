Magnified: Ishod Wair
3/22/2017
After the local barney hams up a few bails, Ishod steps in to handle business. Smooth like butter, baby!
3/20/2017
Burnout: Just ThereThe SOTY Down Unda crew hits the downtown Sydney streets, ending with an epic sesh/dance party at good ol' Martin Place.
3/16/2017
Magnified: Dave MullIt’s a Mull brothers situation, so you know things are about to get weird. Dave goes full Tarzan, swinging from trees, before descending into a ditch.
3/13/2017
Nike SB's "Loud Pack" VideoGT, Ishod, and CK1, three of the best to ever do it, tackle the concrete swells of Montana and Idaho. It really doesn’t get any better than this. Enjoy...
3/13/2017
Burnout: Pinch vs WedgeThe SOTY Down Unda crew fires it up, only to get stymied by a human skatestopper. Ishod skids big and Kwalks snags the cover.
2/23/2017
Double Rock: SpitfireThese were some of the heaviest sessions The Rock has ever experienced. Raney, Andy, Evan, Ishod, and Daan dismantle everything in front of four wheels. Brutality!