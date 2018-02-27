Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Magnified: Kevin Kowalski

2/27/2018

Kevin finds himself in a tight squeeze and manages to escape unscathed. Incredible...

  • 2/05/2018

    Magnified: Tom Karangelov

    Magnified: Tom Karangelov
    Always on the hunt for special spots, Tom K encountered this pole and chain combo that he couldn’t pass up.
  • 1/16/2018

    Masher: V

    Masher: V
    These Masher edits are about more than the skating in front of the lens, they’re also about the man holding the camera and blazing through the bowls at mach speed. Hell yeah, Gregson!
  • 12/13/2017

    Magnified: Tom Schaar

    Magnified: Tom Schaar
    Schaar skies a fakie flip in the concrete depths of Pizzey Park. His Lifeproof part premieres on Monday.
  • 12/06/2017

    Magnified: Chase Webb

    Magnified: Chase Webb
    Chase Webb isn't cutting corners; he's sliding through them. Check this Magnified from his bendy boardslide in The Flat Earth and the January issue. Lean back and enjoy the ride.
  • 11/30/2017

    Magnified: Grant Taylor and Omar Hassan

    Magnified: Grant Taylor and Omar Hassan
    Barging doubles at a spot that’s barely wide enough for one, GT and Omar handle biz where few others would stand a chance while on Volcom's RV Rampage tour.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.