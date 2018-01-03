Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Skatepark Round-Up: Vans

3/01/2018

Vans has a new HQ and TF, and they kicked things off in their fresh digs with a heavy session. Pedro, you are a MANIAC!

  • 2/21/2018

    Florida Daze "Tangerine" Montage

    Florida Daze &quot;Tangerine&quot; Montage
    Florida’s rich skateboarding history amplifies every year, with more and more talent emerging from the Sunshine State. Here’s a new montage from the Florida Daze crew, most of whom have carved their way out west.
  • 2/12/2018

    Chima Pro 2 Wear Test Photos

    Chima Pro 2 Wear Test Photos
    On Thursday, Vans hosted the Chima Pro Too 2 wear test session at House of Vans in Brooklyn. Check out some photos here.
  • 2/05/2018

    Chima's New Vans Shoe

    Chima&#039;s New Vans Shoe
    Vans presents an all-new signature pro model from Sydney’s Chima Ferguson. Check it out.
  • 1/23/2018

    "Analogue" Montage

    &quot;Analogue&quot; Montage
    Transmitting from North Carolina, filmer John Evans put together a great independent full-length video. Click though for a ripping montage of all the homies and a link to buy the whole enchilada.
  • 1/16/2018

    Classic Covers: Geoff Rowley

    Classic Covers: Geoff Rowley
    Used to be that when people spoke of Hollywood High they were referring to the smaller rail. Geoff helped change that. This fs slider was groundbreaking stuff. 
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.