Skatepark Round-Up: Vans
3/01/2018
Vans has a new HQ and TF, and they kicked things off in their fresh digs with a heavy session. Pedro, you are a MANIAC!
2/21/2018
Florida Daze "Tangerine" MontageFlorida’s rich skateboarding history amplifies every year, with more and more talent emerging from the Sunshine State. Here’s a new montage from the Florida Daze crew, most of whom have carved their way out west.
2/12/2018
Chima Pro 2 Wear Test PhotosOn Thursday, Vans hosted the Chima Pro Too 2 wear test session at House of Vans in Brooklyn. Check out some photos here.
2/05/2018
Chima's New Vans ShoeVans presents an all-new signature pro model from Sydney’s Chima Ferguson. Check it out.
1/23/2018
"Analogue" MontageTransmitting from North Carolina, filmer John Evans put together a great independent full-length video. Click though for a ripping montage of all the homies and a link to buy the whole enchilada.
1/16/2018
Classic Covers: Geoff RowleyUsed to be that when people spoke of Hollywood High they were referring to the smaller rail. Geoff helped change that. This fs slider was groundbreaking stuff.