Skatepark Round-Up: Vans

Florida Daze "Tangerine" Montage Florida’s rich skateboarding history amplifies every year, with more and more talent emerging from the Sunshine State. Here’s a new montage from the Florida Daze crew, most of whom have carved their way out west.

Chima Pro 2 Wear Test Photos On Thursday, Vans hosted the Chima Pro Too 2 wear test session at House of Vans in Brooklyn. Check out some photos here.

Chima's New Vans Shoe Vans presents an all-new signature pro model from Sydney’s Chima Ferguson. Check it out.

"Analogue" Montage Transmitting from North Carolina, filmer John Evans put together a great independent full-length video. Click though for a ripping montage of all the homies and a link to buy the whole enchilada.