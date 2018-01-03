Thrasher Magazine

Magnified: Nyjah Huston

3/01/2018

Snapping a fakie ollie into something this big is bonafide danger, so we rewarded Nyjah’s valor with an appearance on the cover.


  • 2/28/2018

    Nyjah Huston Interview

    You've had your eyeballs scorched by the video, now find out what makes Nyjah Huston really tick. Techno, tears, legal troubles and no complys – all is revealed, along with his gnarliest photos yet. As seen in our March 2018 issue.
  • 2/27/2018

    Nyjah Huston's "'Til Death" Part

    His name sparks debate, but Nyjah's staggering contribution to skateboarding is flat-out undeniable. This video part is otherworldly and nearly impossible to comprehend. Take a seat, press play, and prepare to be blown away.
  • 2/27/2018

    Magnified: Kevin Kowalski

    Kevin finds himself in a tight squeeze and manages to escape unscathed. Incredible...
  • 2/26/2018

    Burnout: Jah's Jam

    What do you get the skateboarding millionaire who has everything? How about his own shoe?! Nike celebrated Nyjah’s new kicks with a good ol’ fashioned skate jam at his private park. Now when’s that video coming out?
  • 2/05/2018

    Magnified: Tom Karangelov

    Always on the hunt for special spots, Tom K encountered this pole and chain combo that he couldn’t pass up.
