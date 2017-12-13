Magnified: Tom Schaar

Firing Line: Tom Schaar Mammoth Lakes is the moon and Tom Schaar is an astronaut sent to crush every crater before returning to Earth in this line for Lifeproof. Spinning is easier in space, apparently.

Magnified: Chase Webb Chase Webb isn't cutting corners; he's sliding through them. Check this Magnified from his bendy boardslide in The Flat Earth and the January issue. Lean back and enjoy the ride.

Magnified: Grant Taylor and Omar Hassan Barging doubles at a spot that’s barely wide enough for one, GT and Omar handle biz where few others would stand a chance while on Volcom's RV Rampage tour.

Magnified: Taylor Kirby Not sure what to even write about this. Just watch it. Taylor, you are a SAVAGE!