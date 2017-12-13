Magnified: Tom Schaar
12/13/2017
Schaar skies a fakie flip in the concrete depths of Pizzey Park. His Lifeproof part premieres on Monday.
12/11/2017
Firing Line: Tom SchaarMammoth Lakes is the moon and Tom Schaar is an astronaut sent to crush every crater before returning to Earth in this line for Lifeproof. Spinning is easier in space, apparently.
12/06/2017
Magnified: Chase WebbChase Webb isn't cutting corners; he's sliding through them. Check this Magnified from his bendy boardslide in The Flat Earth and the January issue. Lean back and enjoy the ride.
11/30/2017
Magnified: Grant Taylor and Omar HassanBarging doubles at a spot that’s barely wide enough for one, GT and Omar handle biz where few others would stand a chance while on Volcom's RV Rampage tour.
11/08/2017
Magnified: Taylor KirbyNot sure what to even write about this. Just watch it. Taylor, you are a SAVAGE!
10/31/2017
Magnified: Robert PaceIf the spot took out Cards, you know it's GNAR. Robert Pace goes backside on one of SF's unfriendliest rails. High five, tree.