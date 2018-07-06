Magnified: Zion Wright

Magnified: Pedro Barros Pedro is a skateboarding barbarian, conquering crusty concrete the world over. This spin in São Paolo is off the damn charts.

Magnified: Sammy Baca This wouldn’t even be considered a spot to most people, but most people aren’t Sammy Baca! This noseblunt slide from the June ’18 issue is pure beast mode. In crust we trust.

King of the Road Season 3: Series Trailer Yep, KOTR is back! Real, Element and Foundation jump in the van for a two-week odyssey of weirdness, wild moves and plenty of good ol’ fashioned skateboard torture. The TV series starts July 10th on Viceland. Buckle up!

Magnified: Jamie Foy When you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!