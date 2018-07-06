Thrasher Magazine

Magnified: Zion Wright

6/07/2018

Zion has a new part dropping next week. So let this be a warning, hammers are on the horizon.

  • 6/05/2018

    Magnified: Pedro Barros

    Pedro is a skateboarding barbarian, conquering crusty concrete the world over. This spin in São Paolo is off the damn charts.
  • 5/30/2018

    Magnified: Sammy Baca

    This wouldn’t even be considered a spot to most people, but most people aren’t Sammy Baca! This noseblunt slide from the June ’18 issue is pure beast mode. In crust we trust.
  • 5/29/2018

    King of the Road Season 3: Series Trailer

    Yep, KOTR is back! Real, Element and Foundation jump in the van for a two-week odyssey of weirdness, wild moves and plenty of good ol’ fashioned skateboard torture. The TV series starts July 10th on Viceland. Buckle up!
  • 5/25/2018

    Magnified: Jamie Foy

    When you’ve got a big-ass rail with a tiny gate to shoot through at the bottom, a lot can go wrong. Unless you’re Jamie Foy. This back lip ain’t no thang for Big Boy Foy. SOTY Power!
  • 5/09/2018

    Magnfied: Chris Joslin

    Most wouldn’t even consider rolling into this, while others would be satisfied with an ollie—but Joslin is on another level. This heelflip is jacked!
