Maka Lassi’s “See ya later, Grant Taylor” Video
8/09/2017
The crew headed to Charleston in the short bus for GT's bachelor party. The bus broke down and it's all a blur from there. How many blackouts you need? How many you got? Heavy Maka.
8/05/2017
Ugly Vid: CopenhagenCPH is a spectacle you need to see to believe, but if you’ve never been, here’s a snapshot of the festivities, as seen through the eyes of Lui Elliott.
8/03/2017
Antihero's "The Body Corporate" Redundancies #3You’ve arrived at the final Redundancy installment. Have a look, and then hit the shop or iTunes for the full-length.
8/01/2017
Antihero's "The Body Corporate" Redundancies #2The march through New Zealand continues, as bodies hit the concrete and puke lands in the lap of luxury.
7/31/2017
Nike's "Camp Pain" VideoA fantasy grouping of the Nike team cruise around Argentina under the chaperone of The Butcher, himself. How's that for a campaign?
7/28/2017
Antihero's "Reality Breakdown" ArticleGrosso breaks down the trip to NZ that sparked Antihero's The Body Corporate. The vid supplies the proof but the mag tells the tale. If you can read, read this. AH-18 is the truth.