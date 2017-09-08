Thrasher Magazine

Maka Lassi’s “See ya later, Grant Taylor” Video

8/09/2017

The crew headed to Charleston in the short bus for GT's bachelor party. The bus broke down and it's all a blur from there. How many blackouts you need? How many you got? Heavy Maka.

