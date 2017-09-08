Maka Lassi’s “See ya later, Grant Taylor” Video

Ugly Vid: Copenhagen CPH is a spectacle you need to see to believe, but if you’ve never been, here’s a snapshot of the festivities, as seen through the eyes of Lui Elliott.

Antihero's "The Body Corporate" Redundancies #3 You’ve arrived at the final Redundancy installment. Have a look, and then hit the shop or iTunes for the full-length.

Antihero's "The Body Corporate" Redundancies #2 The march through New Zealand continues, as bodies hit the concrete and puke lands in the lap of luxury.

Nike's "Camp Pain" Video A fantasy grouping of the Nike team cruise around Argentina under the chaperone of The Butcher, himself. How's that for a campaign?