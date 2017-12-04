Masher: Mash Up

Six Pack with Erick Winkowski Independent went live on Instagram for this one and read some crazy trick shout outs. Check out the replay here.

Kirby is Pro! Video The Deathwish squad got together to hit a couple parks before surprising Kirby with his first pro board. Congrats!

Taylor Kirby's Pro Surprise Photos The House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 part. Check out some photos here.

Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part The most electrifying skater from one of the rockin'est crews rolling, you'll know why Deathwish turned Kirby pro before you get to the first guitar solo. Crank this joint to 11 and watch Kirby send it!