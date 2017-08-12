Meet the Flat Earthers
12/08/2017
Foy, Pulizzi, Iqui, Webb, Lockwood and filmmaker Ty Evans discuss the ins and outs of one of this year’s most-anticipated videos.
The Flat Earth available now for pre order on iTunes here.
-
12/07/2017
SOTY 2017: "Surprising Foy" VideoWhat’s better than Big Boy Foy? How about 15 Big Boy Foys?! The homies and the Phelper give our new SOTY the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats, Jamie!
-
12/06/2017
Magnified: Chase WebbChase Webb isn't cutting corners; he's sliding through them. Check this Magnified from his bendy boardslide in The Flat Earth and the January issue. Lean back and enjoy the ride.
-
11/30/2017
SOTY 2017: THE FINALISTSToo many shredders? Glaring omissions? Looming conspiracies? All part of the SOTY experience! One thing’s for sure – the dudes on this list all kicked skateboarding’s ass in 2017. Read the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote who YOU think should get the little man in shorts. Congrats to all our contenders and everyone who ripped this year!
-
11/30/2017
"The Flat Earth" World PremiereGet your tickets now for the world premiere of The Flat Earth featuring Jamie Foy, Chase Webb, Carlos Iqui, Mike Pulizzi and Cody Lockwood.
-
11/28/2017
SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" VideoThey can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!